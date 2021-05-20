menu-search
Court of Appeal confirms that CAAD decisions for one parcel of land must disregard the existence of CAAD applications and decisions for other land (Secretary of State for Transport v Curzon Park)

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The primary question for the Court of Appeal in this case was whether in determining an application for a certificate of appropriate alternative development (CAAD) under section 17 of the Land Compensation Act 1961 (LCA 1961), the decision maker may take into account the existence of CAAD applications and decisions for other land arising from the compulsory acquisition of land for the same underlying scheme. In the ‘real world’ scenario if multiple planning applications are made, or permissions granted, for similar schemes on neighbouring sites, then the cumulative effects of the proposed development would be a material planning consideration for each planning application. This case concerned four similar sites and it was accepted that in the ‘real world’ scenario if planning applications were made for each site, at or around the same time, they would not have been granted the same level of development. The Court of Appeal confirmed that CAAD applications or decisions relating to other land arising from the compulsory acquisition of land for the same underlying scheme are not notional applications for planning permission. Such CAADs do not exist in the ‘no scheme world’. Therefore, they are not material planning considerations for a CAAD application and the decision maker is not entitled to take them into account. Written by Brendon Lee, associate at Hewitsons LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

