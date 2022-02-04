Court of appeal confirms single account require for VAT bad debt relief (Regency Factors v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Regency Factors plc v HMRC, the Court of Appeal (CA) upheld the decision of the Upper Tribunal (UT) dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal and held that Regency Factors plc (Regency) was not entitled to VAT bad debt relief under section 36 of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994) because it had not complied with the procedural requirements for relief and had not otherwise proved its claim at the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT).
