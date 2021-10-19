Court of Appeal confirms no reservation of common stone of the district (Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales)

Article summary

Property analysis: This case is about how to construe mineral reservations in two sets of transfers of land in mid Wales—one a series of private conveyances and the other a series of awards under a private Inclosure Act. The trustees of a family settlement of part of a historic landed estate (Trustees) claimed to own a corporeal fee for a simple estate in everything below the surface of 40 parcels of rural land in mid-Wales, including common mudstone, the commercially valueless common stone of the district. Their claim against Natural Resources, who had proved at trial that they had a paper title to the mineral reservations, failed. The Court of Appeal held that neither set of reservations should be interpreted as including the mudstone. Written by Ben Slingo and Harriet Holmes, (who acted for Natural Resources), barristers at Wilberforce Chambers. or to read the full analysis.