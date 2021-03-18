Court of Appeal confirms Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape perpetrated by an elder (Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The Court of Appeal held the Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses liable for an act of rape committed by one of its Elders, against an adult member of its congregation. The court applied the two-stage test established in Catholic Child Welfare Society v Various Claimants. The court held that the relationship between an Elder and the Jehovah’s Witnesses Organisation was sufficient to give rise to a relationship of vicarious liability and it was by reason of the role afforded to the abuser (as an Elder) that he gained the opportunity and ability to abuse the claimant. Written by James Counsell QC and Ben Bradley of Outer Temple Chambers, counsel for the respondent to the Appeal. or to read the full analysis.