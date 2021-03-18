Court of Appeal confirms Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape perpetrated by an elder (Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB)

Personal Injury analysis: The Court of Appeal held the Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses liable for an act of rape committed by one of its Elders, against an adult member of its congregation. The court applied the two-stage test established in Catholic Child Welfare Society v Various Claimants. The court held that the relationship between an Elder and the Jehovah’s Witnesses Organisation was sufficient to give rise to a relationship of vicarious liability and it was by reason of the role afforded to the abuser (as an Elder) that he gained the opportunity and ability to abuse the claimant. Written by James Counsell QC and Ben Bradley of Outer Temple Chambers, counsel for the respondent to the Appeal.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure
Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to
A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without
This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.