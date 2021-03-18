Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Tort, negligence and nuisance claims

Legal News

Court of Appeal confirms Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape perpetrated by an elder (Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB)

Court of Appeal confirms Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape perpetrated by an elder (Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB)
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal confirms Jehovah’s Witnesses were vicariously liable for rape perpetrated by an elder (Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses v BXB)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The Court of Appeal held the Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses liable for an act of rape committed by one of its Elders, against an adult member of its congregation. The court applied the two-stage test established in Catholic Child Welfare Society v Various Claimants. The court held that the relationship between an Elder and the Jehovah’s Witnesses Organisation was sufficient to give rise to a relationship of vicarious liability and it was by reason of the role afforded to the abuser (as an Elder) that he gained the opportunity and ability to abuse the claimant. Written by James Counsell QC and Ben Bradley of Outer Temple Chambers, counsel for the respondent to the Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More