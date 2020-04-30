Court of Appeal confirms FTT has no jurisdiction to consider validity of PPNs or APNs in penalty appeal (Beadle v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Beadle v HMRC [2020] EWCA Civ 562, the Court of Appeal dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal against a penalty for late payment of an accelerated payment in a partner payment notice (PPN) and confirmed the decisions of the Upper Tribunal (UT) and the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that the FTT has no jurisdiction to consider the validity of a PPN as a defence to a late payment penalty. or to read the full analysis.