Court of Appeal confirms dependency is fixed at the date of death and is fact specific (Paramount Shopfitting Company Ltd v Rix)

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal confirms dependency is fixed at the date of death and is fact specific (Paramount Shopfitting Company Ltd v Rix)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The issues
  • What did the court decide?
  • The decision
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The decision in Paramount v Rix is an important one for those dealing with fatal personal injury claims. It confirmed once more that dependency is assessed at the time of death and reiterated that the finding of a loss of dependency and the quantification of it in these cases is particularly fact specific. Written by Helen Childs, head of Industrial Disease at Royds Withy King. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

