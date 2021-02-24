Court of Appeal confirms correct approach to planning decisions where precise boundaries of green belt are undefined and the limit of cost orders in CAAD appeals (Leech Homes Ltd v Northumberland County Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case concerned two related decisions of the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) arising from an appeal by Leech Homes for a Certificate of Appropriate Alternative Development (CAAD). In the main decision the tribunal dismissed Leech Homes’ argument that a residential scheme was appropriate alternative development for land acquired by Northumberland County Council for the purposes of constructing the Morpeth Northern Bypass. In a separate decision the tribunal awarded costs to the county council. The issue on the main decision was whether the tribunal had applied the correct approach in its decision that the site was green belt land. The complication being that the county council had a strategic development plan which established green belt land but left the precise boundaries undefined. The Court of Appeal found that the tribunal had carried out the correct two stage legal assessment for such circumstance. The first stage is to determine whether the site is capable of being green belt land within the ambit of the strategic policy. The second stage is a site-specific planning judgement of whether there is sufficient reason to conclude that the site would fall outside the boundaries of the green belt once they have been precisely fixed by a local development plan. The issue on the separate costs decision was whether the tribunal had the power to award costs to a successful party for a CAAD appeal. The Court of Appeal concluded that the tribunal only had powers to award costs in cases where there has been unreasonable behaviour. Written by Brendon Lee, associate at Hewitsons LLP. or to read the full analysis.