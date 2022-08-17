LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Court of Appeal confirms capital allowances not available on satellite launch costs (Inmarsat Global Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Tax analysis: In Inmarsat Global Ltd v HMRC, the Court of Appeal held that the company was not entitled to capital allowances in respect of expenditure incurred by its predecessor on launching satellites into space.

