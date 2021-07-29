Court of Appeal clarifies the legal test of public nuisance to a landowner’s capacity to dedicate higher public rights to existing public rights of way (Garland v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)

Local Government analysis: An existing public right of way can be upgraded to higher public rights by either deemed dedication under section 31 of the Highways Act 1980 (HA 1980); presumed dedication at common law; or dedication by express agreement of the landowner eg an existing public footpath being upgraded to a public bridleway. The question for the Court of Appeal in this case was the relevance and appropriate legal test of public nuisance to the legal capacity of a landowner to dedicate such new higher rights. The court confirmed that a landowner does not have authority to dedicate higher public rights over an existing public right of way where such dedication will give rise to a public nuisance. Whether there is a public nuisance to the existing public rights is a matter of judgement for the decision maker. The public nuisance is to be assessed at the time of dedication which for deemed or presumed dedication would be the period of long use which justifies the inference of dedication. Written by Brendon Lee, associate at HCR Hewitsons LLP.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to
Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose
Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses
Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.