Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Relationship breakdown / Nullity

Legal News

Court of Appeal clarifies the law on marriage formalities (Akhter v Khan)

Court of Appeal clarifies the law on marriage formalities (Akhter v Khan)
Published on: 25 February 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal clarifies the law on marriage formalities (Akhter v Khan)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Family analysis: Siddique Patel, solicitor at Shoosmiths, discusses the decision of the Court of Appeal overturning that of Williams J when he ruled that an Islamic Nikah ceremony could be classed as a void marriage giving rise to financial remedies. The Court of Appeal unanimously found that no marriage ceremony took place in respect of which a decree of nullity could be granted. In coming to its decision, the Court of Appeal replaced the term ‘non-marriage’ usually given to these types of ceremonies, with a seemingly more helpful term, that of it being a ‘non-qualifying ceremony’ which refers to a marriage ceremony falling outside the scope of the Marriage Act 1949 (MA 1949). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More