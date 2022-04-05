LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal clarifies license exclusivity requirements and costs order (Neurim v Mylan)

Published on: 05 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal clarifies license exclusivity requirements and costs order (Neurim v Mylan)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The exclusive licence issue
  • The costs issue
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: This case was an appeal against orders declaring that the second claimant was not an exclusive licensee of the patent in suit and that the claimants, whose patent was found valid and infringed, were responsible for the defendants’ costs of the proceedings. In relation to the exclusive licensee issue, the Court of Appeal decided that the clauses of the agreement between the patentee and the second claimant concerning how the parties should proceed in the event of litigation, did not render the licence non-exclusive. The Court of Appeal also overturned the costs order. Having considered the highly unusual procedural circumstances of the case (the European Patent Office (EPO) revoked the patent in suit two days after the final order hearing), the court decided that there should be no order for costs. Written by Ian Turner, of counsel, and Imogen Kelso, associate, at Marks & Clerk Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

