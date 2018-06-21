Court of Appeal—CFA valid even though wrong defendant named (Malone v Birmingham Community NHS Trust)

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal found that the conditional fee agreement (CFA) was not restricted to the claim against the named defendant. In arriving at this conclusion, it had regard to the textual and contextual matters, most notably, the naming of a defendant is merely descriptive and not prescriptive.
