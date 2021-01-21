Sign-in Help
Court of Appeal allows lost years claim for founder and managing director of company (Head v Culver Heating)

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Personal Injury analysis: Mr Head was diagnosed with mesothelioma and brought a lost years claim which was rejected by the High Court. The Court of Appeal allowed an appeal against this decision in order to avoid real injustice. The court found that Mr Head was, and would have remained for some time, the driving force within his company. Although this case is fact-specific, it highlights the importance of considering the nature of income when dealing with such cases. Written by Jon Andrews, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

