Court of Appeal allows appellant another chance to plead breach of trust (Sofer v Swissindependent Trustees SA)

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal allowed an appeal against an order striking out a claim for breach of trust under CPR 3.4(2)(a). The appeal had been advanced on the grounds that the court below erred by 1) finding that the claimant had failed to sufficiently plead a case of dishonesty to overcome a trustee exoneration clause and 2) granting reverse summary judgment. Written by Alex Cisneros, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers.
