Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse)

Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse)
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this complex fraud case, Judge Waksman in the Commercial court refused, in a judgment dated 8 April 2020, to defer the question of whether a stay in favour of arbitration pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996)) was required. Then, in a judgment dated 30 July 2020, he determined that the arbitration clauses did not capture various bribery, conspiracy and fraud claims. The Court of Appeal overturned that determination, granting the AA 1996, s 9 stays and holding that the claims were captured by the scope of the Swiss law arbitration clauses (the ‘Arbitration Agreements’). The Court of Appeal focused on the application of the law to the facts and did not interfere with Waksman J’s findings as to the approach to be taken as a matter of Swiss law to the question of construction of the Arbitration Agreements. The allegations in the claims went to the heart of the validity of the supply contracts. Written by Louise Oakley, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie, who also wrote the analyses of Waksman J’s two judgments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More