Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In this complex fraud case, Judge Waksman in the Commercial court refused, in a judgment dated 8 April 2020, to defer the question of whether a stay in favour of arbitration pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996)) was required. Then, in a judgment dated 30 July 2020, he determined that the arbitration clauses did not capture various bribery, conspiracy and fraud claims. The Court of Appeal overturned that determination, granting the AA 1996, s 9 stays and holding that the claims were captured by the scope of the Swiss law arbitration clauses (the 'Arbitration Agreements'). The Court of Appeal focused on the application of the law to the facts and did not interfere with Waksman J's findings as to the approach to be taken as a matter of Swiss law to the question of construction of the Arbitration Agreements. The allegations in the claims went to the heart of the validity of the supply contracts. Written by Louise Oakley, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie, who also wrote the analyses of Waksman J's two judgments.