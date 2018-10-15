Court of Appeal adopts limited interpretation of the ‘flexible exception’ under common law rule of ‘double actionability’ (Sophocleous v SoS FCO)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The decision concerned an appeal from a decision of Kerr J on a preliminary issue in which he held that the law of England and not Cyprus should be applied to a group of tort claims arising out of alleged assaults said to have taken place in Cyprus 60 years ago. The central issue for determination was whether it was appropriate to apply the ‘flexible exception’ to the common law rule of ‘double actionability’ as identified in Boys v Chaplin [1971] A.C. 356. The importance of the issue arose from the fact that Cyprus limitation law imposes a non-extendable limitation period of two years and so if Cyprus law applied (whether alone or in conjunction with English Law), the claims would be time-barred. The Court of Appeal held that both the law of Cyprus and the law of England and Wales applied for the purpose of determining limitation in respect of the tort claims. Written by Colleen Hanley, barrister at 20 Essex St Chambers, London. or to read the full analysis.