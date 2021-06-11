menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Confiscation, civil recovery and asset forfeiture / Confiscation

Legal News

Court of Appeal admits fresh psychiatric evidence but does not accept it demonstrates lack of fitness to plead in confiscation proceedings (Ihenacho v Croydon London Borough Council)

Court of Appeal admits fresh psychiatric evidence but does not accept it demonstrates lack of fitness to plead in confiscation proceedings (Ihenacho v Croydon London Borough Council)
Published on: 11 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal admits fresh psychiatric evidence but does not accept it demonstrates lack of fitness to plead in confiscation proceedings (Ihenacho v Croydon London Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The court considered whether fresh evidence from forensic consultant psychiatrists should be admitted under section 23(1) of the Criminal Appeals Act 1968 (CAA 1968), and if so whether that evidence demonstrated that the appellant was unfit to plead when a confiscation order was made against her pursuant to the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002). Having regard to the matters set out in CAA 1968, s 23(2), the court decided to admit the psychiatric evidence, but considered that it did not show the appellant was unfit to plead at the time of the confiscation hearing. The appeal was dismissed. The case clarifies the application of the test for fitness to plead under R v Pritchard, and the proper approach for assessing evidence of fitness to plead when psychiatric evidence is not determinative of an individual’s condition at a specific time. Written by Neil Swift, partner at Peters & Peters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
2 Practice notes