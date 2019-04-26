Court narrows exception to fixed costs rules after RTA protocol exit (Ferri v Gill)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Roger Mallalieu, barrister at 4 New Square, examines the High Court’s decision in Ferri v Gill which provides guidance on the correct test for whether there are ‘exceptional circumstances’ which justify a claimant being awarded costs greater than the fixed recoverable costs under CPR 45.29J. The court held that the deputy costs judge had adopted the wrong approach when she applied what she described as ‘a low bar’ to the test of exceptionality, and she should also have determined exceptionality by comparing the case only with other cases which had left the protocol, and not with all protocol cases. or to read the full analysis.