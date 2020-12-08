Court interprets Will without a hearing in a speedy and cost-efficient manner (Knipe v British Racing Drivers’ Motor Sport Charity)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This case concerned the construction of a Will which failed to unambiguously identify the testator’s intended charitable beneficiaries. The claim was not opposed by the potential beneficiaries, and the executor sought summary judgment without a hearing. In the particular circumstances of the case the court was prepared to deal with the short points of construction upon a summary judgment application and was also prepared to deal with the matter on paper without a hearing pursuant to CPR 23.8. Written by Matthew Wales, barrister, at Guildhall Chambers, Bristol. or to read the full analysis.