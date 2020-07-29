Sign-in Help
Court holds fostering agency policy discriminated against homosexuals (R (on the application of Cornerstone) v Ofsted)

Court holds fostering agency policy discriminated against homosexuals (R (on the application of Cornerstone) v Ofsted)
Published on: 29 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: Aileen McColgan QC, barrister at 11KBW, examines a High Court decision that the policy of an independent fostering agency (IFA) to only recruit foster carers who were heterosexual evangelical Christians was unlawfully discriminatory on the grounds of sexual orientation, but not on the grounds of religious belief. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

