Court gives guidance on scope of duty, loss, and accrual of cause of action in negligent design claim (BDW Trading v URS Corporation)

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) determined a set of preliminary issues in a claim by a developer against its designers, in respect of defects arising from allegedly negligent design. The TCC gave guidance on several complex areas of tort law, including scope of duty, recoverable loss, and limitation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

