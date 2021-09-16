LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Court gives guidance on JCT final account provisions (CC Construction v Mincione)

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court gives guidance on JCT final account provisions (CC Construction v Mincione)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was the final statement conclusive?
  • The due date
  • The adjudicator’s decision and the Employer’s LADs claim
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: In this judgment, the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) dealt with multiple issues arising from a dispute concerning the final account under a JCT Design and Build Contract (2011 Edition). It found that the due date for the final payment, as set out in the Final Statement, was not calculated from the date of the issue of a Notice of Completion of Making Good (NCMG) if there were no relevant defects to be made good, and that it was not in all cases necessary to raise proceedings to prevent the Final Statement becoming conclusive. The court also considered the effect on an adjudicator’s decision of the adjudicator’s failure to consider a claim for liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs) introduced by the employer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More