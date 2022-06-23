Court finds rights over development site do not affect deliverability of planning permission (Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester CC)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester City Council, the court refused permission to judicially review a grant of planning permission to replace a multi-storey car park with a mixed-use tower block. The decision clarifies that, where a development site is subject to rights which might have to be bought out by the developer, such as rights of light or a right of way over land to be developed, such rights do not automatically render the project undeliverable and ownership of the land is not usually a material consideration. or to read the full analysis.