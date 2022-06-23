LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning applications and decisions

Legal News

Court finds rights over development site do not affect deliverability of planning permission (Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester CC)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court finds rights over development site do not affect deliverability of planning permission (Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester CC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Legal background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Ground 2—deliverability
  • Ground 6—consultation
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester City Council, the court refused permission to judicially review a grant of planning permission to replace a multi-storey car park with a mixed-use tower block. The decision clarifies that, where a development site is subject to rights which might have to be bought out by the developer, such as rights of light or a right of way over land to be developed, such rights do not automatically render the project undeliverable and ownership of the land is not usually a material consideration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More