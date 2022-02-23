Court finds planning committee misled as to status of neighbourhood plan (Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk District Council and Bloor Homes Ltd)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The court held that the planning committee had been misled when it had been advised that there was no conflict with a neighbourhood plan despite the application proposals being outside the limits to development set in the neighbourhood plan. As there was a clear conflict with the up to date neighbourhood plan which was the only component of the Development Plan that was up to date the planning permission had to be quashed. Written by Bob McGeady, consultant at Ashtonslegal. or to read the full analysis.