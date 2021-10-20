Court finds no duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target (Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG, the court dismissed a challenge to an inspector’s decision to grant planning permission for a housing development. It found that, as the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) did not deal with what account should be taken of housing oversupply achieved in earlier years when calculating the five-year supply, it was a of planning judgment for the decision-maker. or to read the full analysis.