Court finds extra-contractual counterclaims fell within scope of arbitration agreement (the ‘Sea Master’)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This bill of lading dispute raised issues as to whether the bank financing the purchase of a cargo, and the holder of a switch bill of lading for the cargo, was a party to the arbitration agreement incorporated into the switch bill and, if so, whether certain counterclaims brought by the vessel’s owners came within the scope of that arbitration agreement. The court agreed with the tribunal’s findings that, once the court had decided that the bank was a party to the arbitration agreement, then the counterclaims for reasonable remuneration and quantum meruit came within the ambit of the arbitration agreement, being claims ‘arising out of or in connection’ with the bill of lading contract. Written by Paul Crane, partner, and Reema Shour, professional support lawyer at Ince. or to read the full analysis.