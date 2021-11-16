- Court finds employer abandoned right to liquidated damages under JCT contract (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- The 14 October 2020 conversation
- Was MPL precluded from seeking LADs in any event?
- Case details
Article summary
Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that the employer had abandoned its right to claim liquidated damages (LADs) under a contract based on the JCT Design and Building Contract (2016 edition), because it had made a binding oral agreement with the contractor not to seek LADs. The contractor also raised alternative arguments against the employer’s right to LADs, including that the employer could not deduct LADS until it had assessed the contractor’s claims for extensions of time, and that the LADs provisions were in any event penal or inoperable—however, the court rejected each of these submissions.
