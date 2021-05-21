Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)

Article summary

Property analysis: This case concerned the alleged right to discharge waste (grey) water from the bathroom of one property (owned by the claimant) into a drainpipe of the neighbouring property (owned by the defendant). The County Court in Leeds considered a conveyance from 1934 and decided that, as a matter of construction, an express easement did not arise. However, it was satisfied that there had been sufficient use since at least 1978 to give rise to a prescriptive easement. Accordingly, the court granted the successful claimant an injunction, a declaration and damages. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or to read the full analysis.