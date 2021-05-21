menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Easements, rights and covenants / Easements

Legal News

Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)

Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)
Published on: 21 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: This case concerned the alleged right to discharge waste (grey) water from the bathroom of one property (owned by the claimant) into a drainpipe of the neighbouring property (owned by the defendant). The County Court in Leeds considered a conveyance from 1934 and decided that, as a matter of construction, an express easement did not arise. However, it was satisfied that there had been sufficient use since at least 1978 to give rise to a prescriptive easement. Accordingly, the court granted the successful claimant an injunction, a declaration and damages. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at Enterprise Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More