- Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Property analysis: This case concerned the alleged right to discharge waste (grey) water from the bathroom of one property (owned by the claimant) into a drainpipe of the neighbouring property (owned by the defendant). The County Court in Leeds considered a conveyance from 1934 and decided that, as a matter of construction, an express easement did not arise. However, it was satisfied that there had been sufficient use since at least 1978 to give rise to a prescriptive easement. Accordingly, the court granted the successful claimant an injunction, a declaration and damages. Written by Christopher Buckingham, barrister at Enterprise Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.