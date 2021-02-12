Sign-in Help
Court fees—fee payable on the filing of an additional claim (Walayat v Berkeley Solicitors and others)
Published on: 12 February 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case demonstrates the importance of ascertaining the correct fee before joining a party to proceedings. The evidence suggested that there was confusion and uncertainty not only amongst practitioners but also court staff as to the appropriate court fee payable when an additional claim is brough against a non-party. In the course of a strike out application an issue arose as to the correct fee payable by the defendant on bringing an additional claim against a non-party. The defendant (with the concurrence of court staff) had paid £55. The correct fee was £10,000. Written by David Fisher, barrister and associate member, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

