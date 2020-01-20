Sign-in Help
Court exercises discretion to disapply ordinary limitation periods in Hyde Park bombing case (Young v Downey)

Published on: 20 January 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Despite the defendant not participating in the civil proceedings, the court decided that a fair trial was possible given the presentation of expert scientific evidence. The court exercised its discretion under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) to disapply the ordinary limitation period since it was not until years after the event that any criminal proceedings had concluded. Matthew Jury, a partner at McCue & Partners LLP and instructing solicitor to counsel for the claimant, considers the case and its implications for practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

