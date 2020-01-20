Court exercises discretion to disapply ordinary limitation periods in Hyde Park bombing case (Young v Downey)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Despite the defendant not participating in the civil proceedings, the court decided that a fair trial was possible given the presentation of expert scientific evidence. The court exercised its discretion under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) to disapply the ordinary limitation period since it was not until years after the event that any criminal proceedings had concluded. Matthew Jury, a partner at McCue & Partners LLP and instructing solicitor to counsel for the claimant, considers the case and its implications for practitioners. or to read the full analysis.