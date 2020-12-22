Sign-in Help
Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where settlement agreement remained ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua v Benchmark Leisure)

Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where settlement agreement remained ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua v Benchmark Leisure)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • ‘Subject to contract’
  • Legal costs
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s decision, finding that the terms of a settlement arrangement between the parties, which would have superseded the adjudicator’s decision, had remained ‘subject to contract’ and not binding. However, the court found that the adjudicator had no jurisdiction to award the referring party its legal costs. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

