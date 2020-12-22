Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where settlement agreement remained ‘subject to contract’ (Aqua v Benchmark Leisure)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s decision, finding that the terms of a settlement arrangement between the parties, which would have superseded the adjudicator’s decision, had remained ‘subject to contract’ and not binding. However, the court found that the adjudicator had no jurisdiction to award the referring party its legal costs.
