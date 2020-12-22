Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where responding party did not make clear jurisdictional challenge (Hochtief v Maspero)

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session gave judgment in favour of a pursuer seeking to enforce an adjudicator’s decision, rejecting the defender’s arguments that the adjudicator had both exceeded and failed to exhaust [his?] jurisdiction, in making his decision under the wrong contract, and failing to consider a line of defence that had been raised.
