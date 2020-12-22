Sign-in Help
Legal News

Court enforces adjudicator’s decision where responding party did not make clear jurisdictional challenge (Hochtief v Maspero)

Published on: 22 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The parties’ cases
  • What did the court decide?
  • Did the adjudicator exceed his jurisdiction?
  • Did the adjudicator fail to exhaust his jurisdiction?
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session gave judgment in favour of a pursuer seeking to enforce an adjudicator’s decision, rejecting the defender’s arguments that the adjudicator had both exceeded and failed to exhaust [his?] jurisdiction, in making his decision under the wrong contract, and failing to consider a line of defence that had been raised. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

