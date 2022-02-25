Court dismisses proprietary estoppel counterclaim and grants probate of lost Will (Dawson v Dawson)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This was a claim by the wife and son of the late William Alan Dawson to prove a lost Will. The defendants, the deceased’s three daughters, alleged that the Will had been destroyed animo revocandi and further alleged want of knowledge and approval. The defendants counterclaimed in proprietary estoppel, asserting that their father had promised them a sixteen-acre field on the family’s now-800-acre farm. This was an unusual family farm case; the three daughters had left the farm in their late teens and very early twenties, and gone on to follow other career paths, while their brother had remained at the farm. The court held that no promise of the field had been made, and that the defendants’ evidence was ‘grossly exaggerated’, ‘untrue’, ‘fanciful’, ‘selective’ and ‘misleading’. Their reliance upon work done as children was misconceived; as dependent children, they had no real choice in the matter. Their counterclaim was dismissed. Written by Lauren Kreamer, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.