Court dismisses council's challenge to routeing of HS2 lorries (Hillingdon LBC v SoST)

Published on: 27 October 2021
  • Court dismisses council’s challenge to routeing of HS2 lorries (Hillingdon LBC v SoST)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Legal background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Ground 1a—burden of proof
  • Ground 1(b)—adequate information
  • Ground 1(c)—the EMR
  • Ground 1(d)—Parliament’s intention in Schedule 17
    • More...

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Hillingdon LBC v SoST, the Court of Appeal dismissed a claim by the London Borough of Hillingdon Council (the Council) for permission to appeal against an order dismissing its claim for judicial review of an inspector’s decision on appeal under paragraph 22 of Schedule 17 to the High Speed Rail (London-West Midlands) Act 2017 (HSR(LWM)A 2017). The court found that the inspector’s decision (that lorry routes proposed by HS2 Ltd for construction sites should be approved) was ‘impeccable’ and not irrational. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

