Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Psychiatric and occupational stress

Legal News

Court denies fatal accident secondary victim’s claim for aggravated and exemplary damages (Young v Downey)

Court denies fatal accident secondary victim’s claim for aggravated and exemplary damages (Young v Downey)
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court denies fatal accident secondary victim’s claim for aggravated and exemplary damages (Young v Downey)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury claim: The claimant sought damages from the defendant who had been responsible for the death of her father as a result of the bomb detonated in Hyde Park in 1982. She claimed personal injury for herself as a secondary victim, personal injury for the deceased prior to death and a loss of dependency on behalf of the estate and aggravated and exemplary damages. The facts giving rise to the claim were that she was dropped off at the nursery close to the incident by her father and watched from the window as he rode away. Remaining in the window, she heard the bomb, saw soldiers running from the barracks to render assistance and soldiers returning covered in blood—one with a nail through his hand. She sustained psychiatric damage affecting her life. The court concluded that she did not satisfy the criteria to recover as a secondary victim as she was unable to appreciate, aged four and a half years of age, that the incident that she heard and the aftermath that she saw was related to the death or serious injury of her father. She was therefore not affected any more than any other child in the nursery who would not have been able to recover. Her consequential claim for aggravated damages also failed. She recovered in respect of the loss of dependency and a modest sum for her father’s pain and suffering prior to death. Her claim for exemplary damages failed as she did not satisfy either of the categories set out in the seminal decision of Rookes v Barnard [1964] AC 1129. Written by Anne Studd QC, barrister at 5 Essex Court, who acted for the claimant. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More