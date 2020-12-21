Court denies fatal accident secondary victim’s claim for aggravated and exemplary damages (Young v Downey)

Article summary

Personal Injury claim: The claimant sought damages from the defendant who had been responsible for the death of her father as a result of the bomb detonated in Hyde Park in 1982. She claimed personal injury for herself as a secondary victim, personal injury for the deceased prior to death and a loss of dependency on behalf of the estate and aggravated and exemplary damages. The facts giving rise to the claim were that she was dropped off at the nursery close to the incident by her father and watched from the window as he rode away. Remaining in the window, she heard the bomb, saw soldiers running from the barracks to render assistance and soldiers returning covered in blood—one with a nail through his hand. She sustained psychiatric damage affecting her life. The court concluded that she did not satisfy the criteria to recover as a secondary victim as she was unable to appreciate, aged four and a half years of age, that the incident that she heard and the aftermath that she saw was related to the death or serious injury of her father. She was therefore not affected any more than any other child in the nursery who would not have been able to recover. Her consequential claim for aggravated damages also failed. She recovered in respect of the loss of dependency and a modest sum for her father’s pain and suffering prior to death. Her claim for exemplary damages failed as she did not satisfy either of the categories set out in the seminal decision of Rookes v Barnard [1964] AC 1129. Written by Anne Studd QC, barrister at 5 Essex Court, who acted for the claimant. or to read the full analysis.