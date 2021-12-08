LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court declines to hear summary judgment/strike out application before stay application in favour of arbitration (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick)

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: Master Clark in the Business List of the Chancery Division held that an application by the defendant (Bank Frick) for a stay of the claimant’s claim (under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986) in favour of arbitration (pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) (or on case management grounds)) should be heard before the defendant’s application for summary judgment/strike out. The court also found that the hearing of the summary judgment/strike out application on the conditional basis that it was subject to the outcome of the stay application would not constitute a step in the proceeding amounting to a submission of the court’s jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

