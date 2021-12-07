LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Legal News

Court declines to hear summary judgment/strike out application before stay application in favour of arbitration (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Court declines to hear summary judgment/strike out application before stay application in favour of arbitration (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick)
  • What did the court decide?
This content is no longer in use on Lexis®PSL

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

7 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

7 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More