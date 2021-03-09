Sign-in Help
Court considers when adjudicator may determine its own jurisdiction (Ex Novo v MPS Housing)

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The relevant law
  • Decision on the facts
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) enforced an adjudicator’s decision, rejecting the defendant’s argument that the matters referred to the adjudicator comprised multiple disputes, arising under multiple contracts. The court also considered whether an adjudicator may in some cases determine its own jurisdiction, if there is an ‘overlap’ between issues of jurisdiction and substance. Note that this judgment is dated 17 December 2020, but was only made available (on BAILII) on 8 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

