Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Designs / Design disputes

Legal News

Court considers ‘must match’ exception to design protection

Court considers ‘must match’ exception to design protection
Published on: 09 August 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court considers ‘must match’ exception to design protection
  • Original news
  • What does this case tell us about the ‘must match’/‘spare parts’ exception to design protection?
  • In light of this judgment, when can a spare parts manufacturer benefit from the ‘must match’ exemption?
  • Can trade marks be used on spare parts?
  • What should lawyers take from this decision?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: When can a spare parts manufacturer benefit from the ‘must match’ exemption? Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More