Court considers designer’s duty of care in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions)

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to grant summary judgment against the claimant, in a claim brought against a fire engineering consultant in tort. The court was not persuaded that the claimant had no realistic prospect of establishing that the defendant had assumed a duty of care to it, in respect of economic loss.
