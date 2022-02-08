LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court considers designer’s duty of care in tort (Avantage (Cheshire) v GB Building Solutions)

Published on: 08 February 2022
Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to grant summary judgment against the claimant, in a claim brought against a fire engineering consultant in tort. The court was not persuaded that the claimant had no realistic prospect of establishing that the defendant had assumed a duty of care to it, in respect of economic loss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

