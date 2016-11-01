Sign-in Help
Court considers construction of exclusion clauses in contracts of insurance (AIG Europe Insurance Ltd v Impact Funding Solutions Ltd)

Published on: 01 November 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What was the main issue that arose and why is the case significant?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide, and why?
  • Does the decision clarify the law in this area and does it leave any remaining grey areas?
  • What are the consequences of the decision?
  • What should lawyers and their clients take away from the judgment?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Supreme Court’s analysis of the standard ‘trade debts’ exclusion clause in solicitors’ professional indemnity policies is examined by Mark Cannon QC and Clare Dixon, of 4 New Square, following the judgment in AIG Europe Insurance v Impact Funding Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

