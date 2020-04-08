- Court confirms that trustee does not have to make payments to certain noteholders in accordance with an arbitral tribunal's payment scheme in PrivatBank eurobonds case (Madison Pacific Trust v Shakoor Capital)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Private Client analysis: Alex Gerbi, partner, and Rupert Goodway, associate, at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP, examine a High Court decision that the claimant trustee of two series of PrivatBank loan participation notes could make payments to some but not all noteholders, in accordance with the payment scheme set out in an arbitral tribunal's awards, and would not be in breach of trust if it did so.
