Court confirms that members of unincorporated charities may be fiduciaries (Jaffer v Jaffer)

This case involved cross-applications in charity proceedings about the validity of the election and appointment of the charity trustees of an unincorporated religious charity. The claimant sought to appoint a receiver to oversee a fresh election and the defendants, who had purportedly been appointed interim charity trustees, sought permission to continue in office until the triennial conference of 154 members in May 2021, hold the conference remotely and vote to affirm the first defendant, who won the disputed election, as president and hold a fresh election. The judge denied the claimant's application but granted those of the defendants, confirming (following Children's Investment Fund Foundation (UK) v Attorney General (CIFF)) that: (1) the principle of non-intervention in the decisions of fiduciaries in the absence of breach of duty applied to unincorporated associations and (2) a body of members voting in an unincorporated charity's election were fiduciaries. Written by Joshua Winfield, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers.