Legal News

Court confirms strict interpretation of permitted development rights for prior approval decisions in poultry farm case (Re Spedding)

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court has quashed a local planning authority's (LPA's) decision that a change of use of a poultry shed and hard standing to flexible commercial use did not need prior approval. The LPA's decision was held unlawful because the Council failed to consider whether the proposed use fell within the curtilage of the building. The LPA could only reach the conclusion that prior approval was not required if the proposed use fell within Class R of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, SI 2015/596 (GPDO). The decision was therefore made in error because the proposed development was outside of Class R and the LPA could, therefore, not lawfully decide that prior approval was not required for the proposed change of use. The High Court also found that the LPA were required to give reasons for its decision under the statutory scheme and that the LPA wrongly took into account a consideration which was not material, which were traffic movements in related to the former agricultural use of the farm without considering whether there was any real prospect of that operation resuming. Written by Amy Carter, associate at Town Legal LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

