- Court confirms LPA acted lawfully in granting planning permission subject to provision of doctor’s surgery (R (on the application of HFAG Ltd) v Buckinghamshire Council)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Planning analysis: The claimant sought judicial review of the decision of Buckinghamshire Council (the Council), to grant planning permission for a mixed used sustainable urban development (the Development) on an area of land in Buckinghamshire (the Site). The main issue of the case was whether the Council acted lawfully in deciding to grant outline planning permission on the basis that the only health provision made was a doctor’s surgery, to be provided on Site, in accordance with the terms of an agreement made under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990) which was contrary to the representations made by two local NHS groups which requested significant financial contributions. Written by Andrew Swaffer, senior associate, and Sydney Chandler, trainee, at Sharpe Pritchard.
