LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy / Planning obligations

Legal News

Court confirms LPA acted lawfully in granting planning permission subject to provision of doctor’s surgery (R (on the application of HFAG Ltd) v Buckinghamshire Council)

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court confirms LPA acted lawfully in granting planning permission subject to provision of doctor’s surgery (R (on the application of HFAG Ltd) v Buckinghamshire Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The claimant sought judicial review of the decision of Buckinghamshire Council (the Council), to grant planning permission for a mixed used sustainable urban development (the Development) on an area of land in Buckinghamshire (the Site). The main issue of the case was whether the Council acted lawfully in deciding to grant outline planning permission on the basis that the only health provision made was a doctor’s surgery, to be provided on Site, in accordance with the terms of an agreement made under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990) which was contrary to the representations made by two local NHS groups which requested significant financial contributions. Written by Andrew Swaffer, senior associate, and Sydney Chandler, trainee, at Sharpe Pritchard. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents