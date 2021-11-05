Court clarifies when working from home requires planning permission (Sage v SSHLGC)

Planning analysis: In Sage v SSHLGC, the court dismissed an appeal against an inspector’s refusal to grant a certificate of lawful use (CLU) for use of a home gym for business purposes which was argued to be ancillary to use of the home as a dwelling house. The decision clarifies the approach to be taken when considering whether working from home requires planning permission and criticises Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) on the issue.
