Court clarifies when working from home requires planning permission (Sage v SSHLGC)

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Legal background
  • Factual background
  • What did the court decide?
  • Immaterial consideration
  • Adequacy of reasons
  • Irrationality
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Sage v SSHLGC, the court dismissed an appeal against an inspector’s refusal to grant a certificate of lawful use (CLU) for use of a home gym for business purposes which was argued to be ancillary to use of the home as a dwelling house. The decision clarifies the approach to be taken when considering whether working from home requires planning permission and criticises Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) on the issue. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

