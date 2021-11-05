Court clarifies when working from home requires planning permission (Sage v SSHLGC)

Article summary

Planning analysis: In Sage v SSHLGC, the court dismissed an appeal against an inspector’s refusal to grant a certificate of lawful use (CLU) for use of a home gym for business purposes which was argued to be ancillary to use of the home as a dwelling house. The decision clarifies the approach to be taken when considering whether working from home requires planning permission and criticises Planning Practice Guidance (PPG) on the issue. or to read the full analysis.