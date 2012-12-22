Sign-in Help
Court clarifies what constitutes a communication to the public

Published on: 22 December 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

IP & IT analysis: Rebecca Swindells, partner in the Intellectual Property team at Field Fisher Waterhouse LLP, gives her view on the groundbreaking decision in Football Association Premiere League Ltd v QC Leisure and others which highlights the interface between IP and competition law in the EU. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

