Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Members / Nature of membership

Legal News

Court can direct charitable company members on exercise of powers (Lehtimäki v Cooper)

Court can direct charitable company members on exercise of powers (Lehtimäki v Cooper)
Published on: 03 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court can direct charitable company members on exercise of powers (Lehtimäki v Cooper)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Supreme Court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Elizabeth Jones, a partner at Farrer & Co specialising in charity law, examines the Supreme Court’s decision that members of a charitable company are fiduciaries whom the court can direct how to exercise their discretion. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More