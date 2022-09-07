Court blesses administrators’ proposed sale of company’s business to Russian entity in light of limited risk of breaching sanctions (Re Petropavlovsk)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This decision concerned an application from the administrators of Petropavlovsk seeking direction from the court pursuant to paragraph 63 of Schedule B1 to the Insolvency Act 1986 to proceed with a sale of most of its assets to a Russian company UMMC-INVEST (UMMC). Petropavlovsk is the parent of a group of companies involved in gold mining in Russia. It appointed administrators because international sanctions in response to Russian’s invasion of Ukraine compromised the underlying business. Although the administrators considered the sale to be in the best interests of the creditors, they sought direction from the court because they appreciated there was a risk it could constitute a breach of sanctions. In addition, several shareholders opposed it. The court determined that there was little risk of breach of sanctions and so granted liberty to the administrators to enter the transaction, notwithstanding their lack of a licence from HM Treasury for the sale, as it represented the best available deal for Petropavlovsk’s creditors. The decision is significant as it suggests the court is willing to take a pragmatic approach to sanction compliance in the context of insolvency. Written by David Savage, partner, Tim Symes, partner, and Jack Barlow, associate at Stewarts. or to read the full analysis.