Course of dealing’ contracts; a question of fact and degree (Provimi France SAS v Stour Bay Company Ltd)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Whether or not terms of a given contract are incorporated by way of a prior course of dealing is ultimately a question of fact and degree, which depends, among other things, on the number of previous contracts, how recent they are, the similarity of subject matter, and the manner in which they were concluded. The more appropriate criterion in course of dealing case is ‘obviousness’, as opposed business necessity; it must be obvious from the parties’ dealings, that they intended the relevant terms and conditions to apply. A conclusion that the parties might (but equally might not) have intended the terms and conditions to apply is not sufficient. Written by Joseph Dalby SC at 36 Commercial. or to read the full analysis.